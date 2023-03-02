MPCSD selects new principal for Hillview Middle School

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent, Kristen Gracia is recommending Danielle O’Brien as the next principal of Hillview Middle School, for approval by the MPCSD School Board on March 9, 2023.

MPCSD conducted the full and rigorous process for this role, after last year’s process to fill this position did not yield a viable candidate. At that time, then Associate Principal O’Brien stepped up to lead Hillview on an interim basis for the 2022-23 school year. Since filling that role in August 2022, she has proven to be a smart, compassionate, effective, and highly engaging leader. Her unparalleled love for Hillview and her commitment to making it a place where all students, staff, and families feel valued, connected, and inspired comes through in everything she does.

Danielle came to Hillview in 2011 as a humanities teacher after serving as a teacher and Activities Director in Humboldt county. She was promoted to Assistant Principal in 2014 having also served as Activities Director at Hillview. In 2018, she was promoted to Associate Principal where she supervised curriculum, instruction, technology, and assessment and led mission-critical programs such as the 1:1 iPad program, Hillview’s transition to evidence-based grading, and COVID response.

This year, Hillview has blossomed under Ms. O’Brien’s capable leadership. Her gifts for listening, taking and acting on feedback, and fostering collaborative and respectful relationships have helped Hillview grow in generative ways that are making a noticeable positive difference in the campus culture and MPCSD community. Her knowledge of Hillview’s unique character, needs, and community, along with her expertise in middle school education, make her the district’ stand-out choice to officially take these leadership reins.