Joint exhibit of paintings and woodworking by Terry McMahon and Chris Toulson at Portola Art Gallery

“Folk Art Painting” and “Cutting Edge Creations” — a joint exhibit by painter Terry McMahon and woodworker Chris Toulson — is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in March.

Terry McMahon is a retired art teacher from the Menlo Park school district. She has traveled and lived around the world, and her art work is influenced by her collection and love of folk art from the places she’s visited. She combines a strong sense of design with a bold use of color, and she gravitates toward sculptural shapes and forms. Her current exhibit features colorful folk-art-style paintings of women from around the world, along with bold abstract, still life, and landscape paintings inspired by her travels.

A retired Silicon Valley software engineer, Chris Toulson learned the basics of woodworking from his Dad while growing up near Montreal. Working out of his garage workshop in Palo Alto, he enjoys making intricate designs that also have a practical side. He specializes in using wood to create optical illusions in end-grain cutting boards and small boxes. His current exhibit features walnut, cherry, and maple creations.

A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park).

Top: “Flowering Trees” by Chris Toulson; above right “French Country Inn”are by Terry McMahon