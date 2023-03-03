Police arrest City of Menlo Park employee for grand theft and embezzlement

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Menlo Park police officers arrested City of Menlo Park employee Rafael Carbajalsanchez, an information technology specialist in the city’s information technology division, for his alleged role in the embezzlement and theft of public property. It is believed that Mr. Carbajalsanchez allegedly stole several laptop computers from the city and sold them on the Internet.

In early February, the City of Menlo Park discovered the situation and immediately placed Mr. Carbajalsanchez on administrative leave and reported the matter to the Menlo Park Police Department. After a thorough investigation, Mr. Carbajalsanchez was arrested for two felony offenses, grand theft and embezzlement, under penal code sections 503 and 496(A).

“Clearly, this employee is entitled to the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” said City Manager Justin Murphy. “All city employees have a responsibility to be good stewards of public resources and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this matter, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”

Mr. Carbajalsanchez was booked into San Mateo County Jail and the case has been sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney for prosecution.