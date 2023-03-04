Dinosaurs Rock! at Menlo Park Library on March 5

by Contributed Content on March 4, 2023

Dinosaur lovers unite, as the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Drive) of the Menlo Park Library transforms into a paleontology museum, with amazing specimens, an interactive presentation and a fossil dig! The event takes place on Sunday, March 5 , from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Enjoy a highly interactive, educational and fun event! You’ll see dinosaur fossils and other prehistoric-related including specimens that are 10,000 to over 500 million years old.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

 

Events
