New all-way stops being installed at several locations in Menlo Park

In October 2022, the Menlo Park City Council authorized installation of new all-way stops at several locations throughout Menlo Park:

-Van Buren Road and Ringwood Avenue

-Middle Avenue and San Mateo Drive (pictured)

-Gilbert Avenue and Pope Street

-Elm Street and Pope Street

-Central Avenue and Elm Street

-Laurel Avenue and Elm Street

-Pope Street/Beacon Street and Walnut Street

New stop signs and pavement markings at these intersections are planned to be installed Friday, March 3, weather permitting.

New signs will have orange flags on top for the first couple of weeks to draw driver’s attention.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023