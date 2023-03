Wind, rain and sun — a little bit of everything today in Menlo Park

Walk around Menlo Park this afternoon under sunny skies and you may see glimpses of spring, such as this flowering tree on Oak Dell.

The sun followed a morning that began windy and cold, which led to a serious downpour around 11:00 am.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.15″ as of 4:30 pm, with the season-to-date now at 28.70″.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023