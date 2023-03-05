How To Get Youth Involved in Climate Action is topic on March 8

The fourth Menlo Park Community Collaboration Session will be on Wednesday March 8, from 5:00-6:30 pm, via Zoom. This month’s session will be a panel discussion hosted by new Menlo Park City Councilmember, Maria Doerr (pictured), on “How to Get Youth Involved in Climate Action”.

The panel will be made up of Erica Woll, a science teacher in the Sequoia Union High School District; Lily de la Espriella from Acterra, who manages youth-focused education programming for the environmental nonprofit; and three local youth environmental leaders: Elisabeth Floyd, Amala Raj, and Sarah Weintraut.

Maria will spend 60 minutes in discussion with the panelists, then open the session up to 30 minutes of Q&A with the audience.

More details about the session and how to join the Zoom are online.