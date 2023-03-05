Overnight rain adds to Menlo Park’s year-to-date total

by Linda Hubbard on March 5, 2023

There were a number of heavy downpours after midnight on Sunday, March 5, adding another 0.61″ to the year-to-date total which now stands at 29.31″, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge.

The winter rains have kept San Francisquito Creek roaring along, with evidence that it’s gotten very wide at times viewing it from the San Mateo bike bridge today around 11:00 am.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

