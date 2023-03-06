The Power of Quiet Leadership is topic on March 9

How can we set the stage for introverts to thrive?

Students in America today often define leaders as people who are gregarious, alpha, and bold. Yet there is a strong case for the power of quiet leadership, and we can set the stage so that students of diverse personality styles can thrive as leaders.

Heidi Kasevich, PhD, creator of the Quiet Ambassador Program for Susan Cain’s Quiet Revolution, will explore the best ways to help introverts leverage their natural strengths, step outside their comfort zones with authenticity, and restore their inner energy. The program takes place on Thursday, March 9, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Reserve a spot online.

Dr. Heidi Kasevich currently serves as Director of the Gardner Carney Leadership Institute’s Leadership Academy. She is also founding Director of Kase Leadership Method, which guides schools to foster temperament-inclusive learning communities.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission.

NOTE: Zoom link included in your Eventbrite Registration Confirmation under “Additional Information.”