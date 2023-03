Menlo Park rainfall edges ever bit closer to 30″

The updated rainfall results from yesterday (March 6) stand at 0.17″ with another 0.04″ recorded as of 8:00 am this morning, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge. That brings the season-t0-date to 29.85″.

After a break today, more rain is on the way throughout the rest of the week.

InMenlo file photo (c) March, 2019