Submit feedback by Friday, March 10 for Menlo Park Priority Setting Workshop

Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin reminds residents:

The City’s long-awaited priority-setting session is returning to City Hall on Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (details here). As outlined in an info item shared shared in the February 28 agenda packet, the priority-setting workshop will include the following (subject to change):

Welcome

Public comment

Introduction and review of agenda

Context for priority setting discussions

Break

Establish top priorities through fiscal year 2023-24

Next steps

As included in the above outline, public comment will be taken at the workshop on March 18. That being said, it is likely that speaking time will be limited to allow Council sufficient time to have a robust discussion.

Members of the pubic are encouraged to submit feedback ahead of March 18 about their desired priorities via a dedicated web form. The pre-submitted feedback will be read and sorted ahead of time, and results will be available to City Council during the priority setting workshop.

Feedback is requested to be submitted by Friday, March 10. If you miss this cut-off, you can always send an email to the entire City Council at city.council@menlopark.gov. Just note that emails received after Friday, March 10th may not make it into the presentation of results to City Council (councilmembers will still read emails and consider feedback).