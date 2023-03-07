Woodside Priory presents “The Oresteia” March 9-12

Tickets are on sale now for “The Oresteia,” by Ellen McLaughlin performed by Woodside Priory drama for three nights Thursday, 3/9; Friday, 3/10; Saturday, 3/11 all at 7:00 pm and a matinee on Sunday, 3/12 at 2:00 pm.

Set in modern day, Agamemnon returns triumphant from Troy with his captive concubine Cassandra. Waiting for him, after 10 years of war, is his wife Clytemnestra who has planned a special welcome for the man who killed their daughter years ago so his ships could sail to battle. Malice, mayhem, murder —every family has its problems.

Performed by two casts in four performances, what follows is a tragic unfolding of revenge that pulls the entire family in, until the vengeful Furies are called to pass judgment — and surprisingly they have been there all along.

Tickets are $5 Student/$15 Adult and may be purchased at the door or online.

Woodside Priory School is located at 302 Portola Road in Portola Valley.