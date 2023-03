Thirty inch mark reached for rainfall in Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watch Dennis Nugent updated his March 7 rainfall at 0.04″ with another 0.19″ as of noon today (March 8). That brings the season-to-date to 30.04″

Retired InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ emailed that in 30 years of recording the rainfall, he recalls reaching the 30″ mark just three times.

Now stay tuned for the atmospheric river!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021