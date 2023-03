Days of predicted rain and wind begins in Menlo Park

The atmospheric river predicted for Menlo Park for the next two days arrived around noon today, but as of 4:00 pm it was neither as rainy nor windy as predicted.

InMenlo photographer Robb Most did spot some flooding at the intersection of Hillview and Cotton.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s weather gauge recorded 0.28″ bringing the season-to-date to 30.32″.

