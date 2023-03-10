As Middle Plaza takes shape, changes to intersections in the area

Middle Plaza, the 8.4-acre site being developed by Stanford University along El Camino Real in Menlo Park, will open later this year with approximately 10,286 square feet of retail/restaurant, 142,840 square feet of non-medical office, and 215 residential units.

Stephen Silver Fine Jewelers will not only have a boutique there but will relocate its corporate headquarters from its current location on Woodside Road in Redwood City. There will be a number of other high-end boutiques.

Middle Plaza will also be home to multiple dining experiences, including restaurateur Ayesha Thapar’s newest culinary experience, called Eylan, an encore to her Michelin-acclaimed Cal-Indian fusion, Palo Alto-based restaurant named Ettan.

As the development wraps up, there are several changes to the El Camino Real intersections at Middle Avenue and Cambridge Avenue that are about to open.

At Middle Avenue, a new left turn lane was installed that allows access the Middle Plaza site. Caltrans will be programming the new signals and this will be opened soon. At Cambridge, the existing left turn lane that used to access the Stanford Park Hotel now also accesses the Middle Plaza site.

Before construction, there was only a single pedestrian crossing across El Camino Real at these two intersections. Now, pedestrians will be able to cross El Camino Real on both sides of each intersection. These signals are being programmed and will include new audible push buttons, new curb ramps at each location, and high visibility crosswalks.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023