Menlo Park sees close to two inches of rain

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated his rainfall report this morning.

Yesterday’s rain topped out at 1.05″. And there was another 0.92″ between midnight and 9:00 am today (March 10).

InMenlo contributing photographer captured some drops on a magnolia bud this morning.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023