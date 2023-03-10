New Approach to Food Allergies is topic on March 14

Join the Menlo Park City School District on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm for a free educational community event with important information and support for food allergic families and friends.

Food allergies can create confusion and anxiety for parents and children. Food allergy expert, allergist Dr. Rani Maskatia (pictured) of Latitude Food Allergy Care, will share the newest approaches in food allergy testing and treatment options that can provide clear answers and a proactive path forward for you and your child in all settings — including school.

This virtual event will also feature a local family who will share their experiences with food allergy desensitization and the impact on their daily activities and safety. There will also be ample time for questions.

All community members are welcome to attend.

Free registration is required to receive a secure Zoom link.