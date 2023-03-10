Spotted: Fallen tree and roaring creek

We swung by the San Mateo bike bridge around 10:30 this morning to see a roaring San Francisquito Creek, which clearly had been higher during the storm as evidenced by the muddy creek bed.

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority reports that the Creek’s peak flow topped out at 3,340 cubic feet per second (cfs) this morning at 3:45 a.m., ranking it as the 20th highest historic peak streamflow rate among their records, but still below flood stage and not high enough to trigger action or flood warnings.

Warnings about downed trees preceded the overnight storm. One oak fell in the Menlo Oaks neighborhood — no one was injured.