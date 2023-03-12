Anthony Ray Hinton to speak at Sacred Heart Schools on March 16

by Contributed Content on March 12, 2023

In a program open to the wider community, author Anthony Ray Hinton will appear at Sacred Heart Schools on Thursday, March 16. There will be a reception at 5:30 pm followed by talk and Q&A at 6:15 pm in the schools Harman Auditorium.

Exonerated and freed after wrongful imprisonment and serving 30 years on Alabama’s death row, Hinton writes about the search for justice and the power of forgiveness in his best-selling books, The Sun Does Shine.

Events
