Poet Lisa Rosenberg reads new works on March 14

by Linda Hubbard on March 12, 2023

Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg is giving a reading in San Jose onTuesday evening, March 14,  at 7:00 pm.

She emails: “It’s a dual in-person/virtual event, so Zoom attendance is available as well. Come shake off the daylight savings time adjustment blues at Poetry Center San José’s well-RED series, in the fabulous gallery space at Works/San José.

“I’ll be reading some new work, including hybrid pieces (suspense!). Details and (free) tix/registration online.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search