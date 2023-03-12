Poet Lisa Rosenberg reads new works on March 14

Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg is giving a reading in San Jose onTuesday evening, March 14, at 7:00 pm.

She emails: “It’s a dual in-person/virtual event, so Zoom attendance is available as well. Come shake off the daylight savings time adjustment blues at Poetry Center San José’s well-RED series, in the fabulous gallery space at Works/San José.

“I’ll be reading some new work, including hybrid pieces (suspense!). Details and (free) tix/registration online.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016