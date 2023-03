Update on rainfall for March 12 in Menlo Park

Almost an inch of rain fell in Menlo Park yesterday (March 12). InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.93″, bringing the season-to-date to 32.96″.

We snapped these pretty flowers in the front yard of a Bay Laurel Rd. home late last week.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023