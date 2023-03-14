Campbell and Quintin Muffly make their Junior Bach Festival debut

Two Portola Valley youngsters — Campbell and Quintin Muffly who both play classical guitar — will be performing in their first Junior Bach Festival on March 26.

Campbell is a 7th grader at Woodside Priory and Quintin a 5th grader at Corte Madera School. Both have been taking guitar lessons since they were 4 1/2 years old.

“This was our first year applying to the festival,” said Campbell. “We both have been working on different Bach pieces. Our teacher encouraged us to apply.”

Added Quintin: “In the process, we learned a lot about timing and musicality.”

Campbell explained that Bach was the first composer to write for the classical guitar.

Both worked through the Suzuki Method with Campbell completing it and Quintin a little more than half-way through. And they both intend to continue to broaden their musical experiences by going to a number of camps this summer.

The Junior Bach Festival is happening at a number of locations throughout the Bay Area. Four are local — two at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Menlo Park and two at Christ Episcopal Church in Portola Valley. Campbell and Quintin will be at the latter on Sunday, March 26 at 7:30 pm. The program is available online.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023