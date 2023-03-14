Downed trees/electrical lines cause power outages in Menlo Park and surrounding towns

Downed trees and power lines are impeding traffic and causing power outages throughout InMenlo’s coverage area.

Do not drive over wires or into areas with downed trees and obey all traffic control directions. Treat all traffic signals as stop signs.

Known downed trees in Atherton are on Euclid, Austin, Valparaiso, and El Camino.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured some of the action happening around downtown Menlo Park, including a car that was struck at Oak Grove and El Camino.

For more information regarding PG&E Outages, to report an outage as well as PG&E’s estimation of restoration, please visit the PG&E Outage Center.