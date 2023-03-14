Growing All the Time: Four Insights from Child Development that Made Me a Better Parent is topic on March 15

Kids don’t come with instruction manuals. But when parents learn a little something about child development, we can use those insights to support our kids.

Join Deborah Farmer Kris, child development expert, for an engaging exploration of four key lessons drawn from cognitive science — lessons that can help kids thrive academically and navigate social and emotional challenges. The online program takes place on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30 to 6:30. Register

Parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by the San Carlos School District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.