Rain pounds Menlo Park rooftops over night

Rain pounded the rooftops of Menlo Park overnight but while the windy conditions continue this morning, the precipitation appears to have moved on.

All the recent rain has stripped away spring flower buds. Robb Most captured the magnolias on top while Marty Arscott sent in the camellias below.

InMenlo weather watch Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge registers 0.52″ as of 11:00 this morning (March 14), bringing the season-to-date to 33.48″.