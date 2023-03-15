Community forum on power outages experienced in February set for March 16

You are invited to join local leaders at a community forum on the power outages of February 21-24 on Thursday, March 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. (Note: this was organized before the current outages.)

The forum will be jointly hosted by East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Senator Josh Becker, Supervisor Warren Slocum, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and PG&E.

The forum will focus on the following:

Review of the causes of the power outages

Process for restoring power

How, what, and when outage information was communicated Existing options to coordinate among local agencies and potential improvements that can be considered

Reimbursements for losses that are available to community members and how to access them

Local residents are invited to provide comments and ask questions of PG&E and local leaders.

This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.

NOTE: Image does not show current power outages.