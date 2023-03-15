Community forum on power outages experienced in February set for March 16
You are invited to join local leaders at a community forum on the power outages of February 21-24 on Thursday, March 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. (Note: this was organized before the current outages.)
The forum will be jointly hosted by East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Senator Josh Becker, Supervisor Warren Slocum, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and PG&E.
The forum will focus on the following:
- Review of the causes of the power outages
- Process for restoring power
- How, what, and when outage information was communicated
- Existing options to coordinate among local agencies and potential improvements that can be considered
- Reimbursements for losses that are available to community members and how to access them
Local residents are invited to provide comments and ask questions of PG&E and local leaders.
This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.
- Access the meeting online:
Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID 857-1344-1678
- Access the meeting via phone:
Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID 857-1344-1678
Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak
- Join the meeting in person:
East Palo Alto Government Center
City Council Chambers
2415 University Avenue, 1st Fl
East Palo Alto, CA 94303
NOTE: Image does not show current power outages.
Leave a Comment