Community forum on power outages experienced in February set for March 16

by Contributed Content on March 15, 2023

You are invited to join local leaders at a community forum on the power outages of February 21-24 on Thursday, March 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. (Note: this was organized before the current outages.)

The forum will be jointly hosted by East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Senator Josh Becker, Supervisor Warren Slocum, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and PG&E.

The forum will focus on the following:

  • Review of the causes of the power outages
  • Process for restoring power
  • How, what, and when outage information was communicated
    • Existing options to coordinate among local agencies and potential improvements that can be considered
  • Reimbursements for losses that are available to community members and how to access them

Local residents are invited to provide comments and ask questions of PG&E and local leaders.

This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.

NOTE: Image does not show current power outages.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search