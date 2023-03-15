Menlo Park City Council goal setting meeting on March 18

The Menlo Park City Council will host a priority and goal setting workshop on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The meeting is open to the public, and will be held both virtually and in person at the City Council Chambers. The agenda, which will be posted tomorrow (March 16, contains the Zoom details.

There will be a free shuttle running from Ivy Plaza in Belle Haven to the Civic Center. The shuttle will operate from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and display City Council Shuttle on its electronic destination sign to make it easy for riders to identify. There will be multiple stops in Belle Haven before the shuttle heads to the Civic Center.

Shuttle stop locations

-Hamilton Avenue and Carlton Avenue: SamTrans stop with bench

-Hamilton Avenue and Hollyburne Avenue: SamTrans stop with bench

-Hamilton Avenue and Chilco Street: On Hamilton Avenue in front of the church

-Chilco Street and Ivy Drive: Menlo Park Shuttle stop near Belle Haven School

-Newbridge Street and Hollyburne Avenue: SamTrans stop in front of 500 Newbridge St.

-Newbridge Street and Carlton Avenue: SamTrans stop

-Civic Center: Menlo Park Shuttle stop, near the duck pond

Additional information is available on the priority and goal setting workshop webpage. For more information, please contact Assistant City Manager Stephen Stolte.