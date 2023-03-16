M-A Drama presents the hit Broadway musical Newsies

Based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, the Disney musical Newsies tells the story of a ragtag team of newsboys who make a meager living selling newspapers on the streets of New York City. When the newspaper price is increased, they form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World.

Enjoy Newsies on March 17-19 and 24-26. Shows at 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays, 5:00 on Sundays at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton.

Tickets are $10 for students/seniors and $15 for adults, and are available at the door or at online.

Top photo shows Ryann Barnes as Katherine and Carson Sanie as Jack. Second photo shows Margaret Donald as Medda Larkin, Carson Sanie as Jack shaking hands with Zachary Quintana as Governor Roosevelt. Others appearing in this production are Jackson Bryman as Joseph Pulitzer, Ben Siegel as Crutchie, Kealy Bryman as Davey, and Ella Thomson as Les.

Photos by John Donald (c) 2023