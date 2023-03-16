St. Patricks Day festivities in Menlo Park on March 17

Celebrate St. Patricks Day at The Guild Theatre with live performance from The Hooks (pictured) and Culann’s Hounds. Doors open at 7:00; show starts at 8:00 pm.

From 6:00 to 9:00 pm, the Park James Hotel (1499 El Camino) will offer a live music performance on the courtyard by the Gallowglasses Irish Band. Beer, signature drinks, and Irish specials created by Chef Shane Ashley Taberos will be served.

The Stanford Park Hotel (100 El Camino Real) will be lighting its tree green for St. Patrick’s Day, and Menlo Tavern will be serving corned beef and cabbage.

Other options may be available; check with your favorite restaurant.