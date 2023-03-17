Listen to music with Soul 4Kidz on March 19

Listen to your favorite children’ songs, with a soulful twist! Sing and dance along with Soul 4Kidz as they perform their versions of classic hits such as Baby Shark, the Wheels on the Bus, Three Little Birds and many more.

This free event takes place on Sunday, March 19 from 11:00 am to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive). It received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.