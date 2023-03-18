St. Raymond wins Academic Decathlon competing against Bay Area Catholic schools

Eighth graders at St. Raymond in Menlo Park recently placed first in the the Academic Decathlon. They competed with 18 teams from San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz and Oakland Catholic schools.

The competition consists of two team events — a logic quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems and a super quiz with 50 multiple choice questions covering five broad academic themes. The five subject areas are Science, Religion, Literature, Fine Arts, and Social Studies. There were also eight individual events testing knowledge of Religion, English, Literature, Science, Mathematics, Current Events, Social Studies and Fine Arts.

St. Raymond was first in Super Quiz, first in Logic Quiz and first in three individuals subjects — Fine Arts, Current Events and Social Studies.

St. Raymond will be competing in a virtual national competition on March 25.