Town of Woodside Movie Night on March 19

The Town of Woodside Environment, Open Space, Conservation & Sustainability Committee is offering a special screening of the documentary Kiss the Ground at Woodside Independence Hall on March 19 at 5:30 0m.

The film sheds light on a “new, old approach” to farming called regenerative agriculture, a practice with the extraordinary ability to balance our climate and feed the world.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. Movie runs 84 minutes.