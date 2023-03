World Storytelling Day Concert with Spontaneous Combustion on March 20

World Storytelling Day is an annual, global celebration of the art of oral storytelling, celebrated on the March equinox.

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) is celebrating storytelling, and celebrating spring, with Spontaneous Combustion: local storytelling duo Tom and Sandy Farley on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

The Farleys will share stories around the theme of “We’re Not Out of the Woods Yet.”