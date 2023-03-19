Crossing Guard Appreciation Week starts on Monday

The second annual San Mateo County Crossing Guard Appreciation Week runs from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24.

There are many ways to express gratitude for our crossing guards including bringing them homemade gifts or treats, writing thank you letters, or simply telling them how much you appreciate them!

This includes people without school age kids who live in a school neighborhoods — crossing guards help make our streets safer.

Pictured is Oak Knoll crossing guard Izola.