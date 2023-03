Teens: Paint like Frida and Diego on March 23

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera were a power couple of the art world. Teens are invited to come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Thursday, March 23 from 3:00 t0 5:00 pm to create mini-masterpieces in their style!

Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will provide the supplies, and plenty of encouragement. If you have a specific Frida or Diego painting you’d like to emulate, bring along a copy!