New option for extended stays at Springline in Menlo Park

Have friends or relatives coming to visit for an extended time — and need to put them up somewhere other than your home? There’s a new option in town with the opening of Locale Menlo Park, which will manage 15 one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences at Springline.

The residences will feature a fully-equipped kitchen with coffee and tea, in-unit washer and dryer, free WiFi, and bath amenities.

Beyond the furnished residences, Locale Menlo Park guests will have access to the community’s indoor and outdoor spaces, including a resort-style pool, golf simulator, co-work style lounge, and Canteen — a bar/small bites eatery located off The Residences lobby, which is operated by Menlo Park Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel. Other restaurants will be opening in the coming months.

Locale Menlo Park is now taking reservations.