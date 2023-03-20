Online cooking lesson on March 24 is Jamaican Jerk Chicken

On Friday, March 24, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, join Chef Christopher Russell of Red’s House Dinner Series in San Francisco for a live online cooking class and discover how to make delicious Caribbean staples like Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Carnival Coleslaw in the comfort of your own kitchen. Register via Zoom.

Under Chef Christopher’s guidance, you’ll learn each step of the cooking process and have the opportunity to ask questions and deepen your understanding of Caribbean cuisine.

Download the recipe(PDF, 4MB)