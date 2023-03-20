Online cooking lesson on March 24 is Jamaican Jerk Chicken

by Contributed Content on March 20, 2023

On Friday, March 24, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, join Chef Christopher Russell of Red’s House Dinner Series in San Francisco for a live online cooking class and discover how to make delicious Caribbean staples like Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Carnival Coleslaw in the comfort of your own kitchen. Register via Zoom.

Under Chef Christopher’s guidance, you’ll learn each step of the cooking process and have the opportunity to ask questions and deepen your understanding of Caribbean cuisine.

Download the recipe(PDF, 4MB)

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search