Redwood branch takes down power lines in west Menlo

Emails Joyce D:

“I was out running and heard the cracking, and then saw this huge redwood branch fall and hit the power lines. There were sparks everywhere, and the pole broke. It was near Altschul and Cedar.

“Neighbors came out and called PG&E, and the driver called 911. Everyone seems safe, but the power is out.

“Power is also out where I live near Menlo School (and I guess at the school, too).”