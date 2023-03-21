Learn about water storage and purification methods on March 25

More and more people are storing water at their homes. Find out why on Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 to 10:30 at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Avenue) in a program sponsored by Menlo Park Community (MPC) Ready.

In our area, we expect to have clean water at our disposal. However, during natural disasters, water delivery services can be disrupted or compromised, causing the water supply to become contaminated or undeliverable. Water storage for emergencies and disasters can make the difference between life and death.

The presenters, Erika Bailey, family preparedness specialist, and John Yegge, “The Ready Guy” preparedness consultant, will give an overview on developing a family/household Disaster Water Plan. Their talk will include water storage and purification methods. Complimentary breakfast snacks and beverages offered. Kids welcome.

If attending, please RSVP lynne@mpcready.org or by text to 650-380-3028. Masks optional.

MPC Ready’s mission is to work collaboratively to help build disaster prepared, and climate-change ready, neighborhoods