Spotted: Happy bees on a sunny day

Menlo Park photographer Rick Morris captured these happy bees at the Arizona cactus garden on the Stanford campus. We hope it brings some cheer on yet another rainy day!

Rick, who is known for his splendid bird photographs, let us know he has expanded his photography to include family portraits and kids events.

To arranged a photo session in the cactus garden (or elsewhere), you can contact him here — select “Captured Moments Bay Area”.

Photo by Rick Morris (c) 2023