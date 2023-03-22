Do blue skies Wednesday morning mean the rain has stopped?

Stopped — at least for a few days, even though the forecast was for showers throughout today?

“Enough” we’re hearing from readers, particularly those who once again find themselves without power. And with downed trees on their property. Photo at right is from yard on East Creek Drive in Menlo Park.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent reports his digital gauges recorded a whopping 2.75″ yesterday (March 21) and another 0.15″ as of 10:00 this morning (March 22).

That brings the season-to-date to 36.49″ — wow!

Photo of woman with umbrella taken by Robb Most on March 21 (c) 2023