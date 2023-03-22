Global Conservation benefit concert at The Guild on March 25

by Linda Hubbard on March 22, 2023

There will be a Global Conservation Benefit Concert at The Guild Theatre featuring The Boombox — “SF’s Best from Motown to Today” — on Saturday, March 25 from 7:00 pm to midnight.

Help raise money for Global Conservation so that they can continue to protect
endangered national parks and marine ecosystems in developing countries. $50 suggested donation per person: http://www.globalconservation.org/donations.

RSVP to events@globalconservation.org.

