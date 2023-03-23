Downed trees, power outage updates from City of Menlo Park & Atherton

From the City of Menlo Park:

Remaining power outages

For the remaining power outages affecting Menlo Park neighborhoods, most have been assigned estimated restoration times of 11 p.m. tonight or tomorrow, March 24. Please check for the latest updates on PG&E’s Outage Center map.

Menlo Park one-night hotel stay reimbursement policy

The City of Menlo Park has updated its policy for one-night hotel stay reimbursements related to extended PG&E power outages for this outage event. Please review the policy changes. Qualifying reimbursement requests for this March 23-24 outage can be submitted online via the hotel reimbursement request form by 5 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023.

For extended outages, also check out PG&E’s discounts on hotels (PDF).

Storm cleanup this week and preparations for next week’s storm

We are thankful that the forecast calls for clear weather the rest of the week and an opportunity to clear more debris and continue our cleanup work. But, it is a short break ahead of unseasonably chilly temperatures beginning Friday night and into the weekend. Then, the National Weather Service predicts yet another Pacific low pressure system to move into our area the first part of next week, which would bring more rain and wind. It is still too early to predict specifics, but we are always preparing and urge you to do the same. Visit menlopark.gov/storms for storm-ready tips.

Today and for the rest of the week, Public Works crews will be clearing the remainder of the locations that were reported for trees down, branches down, debris in the right of way, etc. Please be patient as you may see piles of debris and tree limbs for several days as these areas are cleared. Take caution when walking, biking and driving to avoid debris.

We anticipate our next update will be following a weather briefing on Monday with the National Weather Service.

Preparing for next week

Please help us clear any small branches, leaves and organic material that may be near the curb by placing this material in your green waste/compost bin. If you can, avoid parking near storm drains and prioritize moving vehicles on street sweeping days so that sweepers can get close to the curb and do the best possible job of removing small debris. You can check your street sweeping day on our website.

Sandbags and loose sand are available at the City’s regular sandbag locations:

Burgess Park parking lot: Alma Street and Burgess Drive

Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77: 1467 Chilco St.

Temporary pop-up at Pope St. island: 222 Laurel Ave.

Report issues promptly

For fallen trees, blocked storm drains, flooding concerns, sink holes and landslides, call Public Works at 650-330-6780 weekdays from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. and at 650-330-6300 after-hours.

For power outages and gas leaks, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 and check their outage center map online.

Please do not call 9-1-1 unless there is an imminent threat to life or other serious emergency. For general questions consider texting the city at 650-679-7022.

From the Town of Atherton

Storm prediction is relatively lite over the next few days with another weather pattern moving in early next week. However, with the numerous downed trees in Town there remains clean up on both public and private property.

The Town has authorized storm related tree work to continue into the weekend if needed to clear debris and hazards from roadways and power lines. If you are doing work this weekend to remove debris and clear dead/dying trees that may be a hazard, please reach out the Police Department to advise Dispatch – 650-752-0500.

Survey your property now to determine if there are branches or trees that appear to be failing. These should be cleared to prevent damage to life or property.

If you need to speak to the Town about removal of other trees, reach out to Sally Bentz, Town Arborist – sbentz@ci.atherton.ca.us or visit the Town’s website for details regarding tree removal.