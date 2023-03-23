Unmasked: Real Heroes, Untold Stories trailer release party on March 25

There will a trailer release party for Unmasked: Real Heroes, Untold Stories on Saturday, March 25, at the Woodside Village Church (3154 Woodside Rd.).

The Splicer Films team and crew have worked across multiple continents to bring this project to life sharing Evelyne Keomian’s remarkable story and spotlighting her organization, The Karat School Project.

In person starts early: 8:30 am coffee and pastries. Online: Zoom Presentation begins promptly at 9:00 am. Reserve online.

There will be a Q&A session with Evelyne Keomian and Field Producer Ivanovitch Ingabire along with the opportunity to meet the writers, editors and entire post production team and view behind the scenes footage and photos.