Huge crane posed to lift tree over houses on Stanford Avenue

Stanford Avenue at Oak Dell is closed due to a huge tree that fell near the office at Holy Cross Cemetery. It’s located behind the first two houses that back on to the cemetery — and the task at hand is to lift the tree over the houses!

A fellow onlooker told us that they couldn’t lift the tree within the cemetery due to the wires. There was also a funeral taking place when we swung by around 1:00 pm.

Alas, there could be more fallen trees with another big storm arriving Monday/Tuesday.