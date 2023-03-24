Lavender ‘N Cream is new bakery at Marsh Manor

Step into Lavender ‘N Cream Pâtisserie in the Marsh Manor shopping center and you’ll find yourself in a lavender wonderland surrounded by French pastries. Open less than a year, the bakery is run by Lara Faddoul and her pastry chef husband Edgar Petraki.

On a recent visit, Lara explained they had a similar bakery in Montreal for many years after emigrating from Damascus. Their latest venture is open seven days a week from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

“We think people need dessert after dinner!” she quipped about being open into the evening.

Lara and Edgar get help from two sons who are in their late 20s. They also have a six-year-old. Life is busy for them.

“But I love what I do and love the people,” she says. “All of our family is now here in the Bay Area.”

In addition to what they have on stock at any given time, which, of course includes Lavender cake, they also do custom order for corporate events and special occasions such as weddings and birthday. They also offer dessert table catering.

“We feel very welcome here,” Lara says. “So far, so good!”

