Live music with Carlos Reyes on March 25

Carlos Reyes has been described as “Santana meets Gipsy Kings!” World-renowned for his mastery of the Paraguayan harp and as a formidable jazz violinist, Reyes bridges traditional musical genres and offers audiences unique fusions of blues, rock, jazz, Latin and classical styles.

He’ll be at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, March 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.