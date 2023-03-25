Reserve your space to see Joan Baez at Kepler’s

Kepler’s is hosting a special evening with artist, singer, justice activist, and long-time friend Joan Baez on Friday, April 28. Her gift for words has married her gift for art to produce a new memoir, Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings. She does in fact start each drawing upside down, with no idea where each piece will lead — a freedom and whimsy that shows in every illustration. Lovingly loose and charming sketches reflect on politics, relationships, women, animals, and family.

Beginning with her early 1960s recordings, Joan’s take on traditional ballads exerted a powerful attraction on a generation. Songs like House of the Rising Sun and Babe I’m Gonna Leave You found their way into the rock vernacular. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Baez’s role in the human rights and anti-war movements around the world has earned her place in history, alongside friends and allies including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., César Chávez, the Irish Peace People, Nelson Mandela, Vaclav Havel, and others.

Tickets are $25-60; reserve your space online.

Photo of Joan Baez by Dana Tynan