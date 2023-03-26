Menlo Park City Council identifies strategic priorities for fiscal year

by Linda Hubbard on March 26, 2023

From Mayor Jen Wolosin:

“On Saturday, March 18, the Menlo Park City Council held its Priority Setting meeting. Pictured is the Council right after the workshop concluded, pictured left to right Councilmember Maria Doerr [D5], Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor [D1], Councilmember Betsy Nash [D4], myself [D3], and Councilmember Drew Combs [D2].)

“Together, the City Council identified five strategic priorities for the coming fiscal year (listed in no particular order):

  • Climate Action
  • Housing
  • Safe Streets
  • Activating Downtown/Economic Development
  • Emergency Preparedness
Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search