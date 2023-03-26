There With Care benefit at Gitane on March 30

On Thursday, March 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Gitane in downtown Menlo Park will be partnering with There With Care, an organization that provides a wide range of meaningful and fundamental services to children and families during the critical phase of medical crisis.

The store will be hosting a happy hour with lite bites, drinks, community and fun.

A portion of all sales at the event will be donated to There With Care.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023