There With Care benefit at Gitane on March 30

by Linda Hubbard on March 26, 2023

On Thursday, March 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Gitane in downtown Menlo Park will be partnering with There With Care, an organization that provides a wide range of meaningful and fundamental services to children and families during the critical phase of medical crisis.

The store will be hosting a happy hour with lite bites, drinks, community and fun.

A portion of all sales at the event will be donated to There With Care.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search